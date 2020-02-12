Amik Robertson won’t work out at combine because of groin injury

Getty Images

Louisiana Tech cornerback Amik Robertson continues to battle a groin injury in his pre-draft training, he said at the Michael Johnson Performance Center media day Wednesday.

Robertson told Bobby Belt of NFL Media that he will attend the combine but will not participate in drills. Robertson instead will work out for scouts at his Pro Day.

The combine is the last week of February in Indianapolis.

In three seasons, Robertson made 179 tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles, 14 interceptions and 34 pass breakups. He scored on three of his career picks.

Robertson earned Football Writers Association of American first-team All-America honors and landed second-team recognition from The Associated Press and others.

When Robertson announced his decision to bypass his last season of eligibility to enter the draft, he acknowledged he had groin and hip flexor issues.