Antonio Brown to Ben Roethlisberger: Never realized how good I had it

Getty Images

Antonio Brown has popped up here and there making apologies recently and his atonement tour continued with a post to his Instagram account on Wednesday.

It’s a picture of Brown getting a pat on the back of the head from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger when both men were playing for the Steelers. The text accompanying the picture involves remorse from Brown toward Roethlisberger for how their working relationship unraveled during the 2018 season in Pittsburgh.

“Mostly you a little bit of me! Yee yee!! I never realized how good I had it, got caught up in my emotion with everyone coming after me I really apologize for my actions sincerely man! It’s never been another connection like what we done in the past decade,” Brown wrote. “I appreciate you. Sincerely AB.”

Brown’s words sound good, but it’s unclear whether a team is going to bet that his future actions will follow suit after Brown spent most of 2019 burning every bridge in sight.