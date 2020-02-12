Brandin Cooks: Jared Goff is absolutely the guy

Getty Images

The Rams’ slide from making the Super Bowl to missing the playoffs raised many questions about the team heading into the future.

Some of those questions focused on quarterback Jared Goff‘s fit as the franchise quarterback as he failed to match his production of the previous two seasons. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks doesn’t need any more answers from Goff on that front, however.

“Absolutely. Yes, he is the guy,” Cooks said to Doug Farrar of USA Today. “I mean, you talk about a guy that . . . we had so many different position changes along the offensive line last year. And for any quarterback, that is so tough. To still be able to stand in there and take the licks, it goes to show you that this guy is willing to do whatever it takes to win for his team. And at that young an age, when you have that mindset, special things happen.”

Cooks said “too many inconsistencies” were at the heart of the team’s struggles, but it remains to be seen if the team can find solutions to all of their issues with a salary cap situation limited by how much they’re paying Goff, Cooks, Aaron Donald and Todd Gurley.