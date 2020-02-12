Colorado wideout Laviska Shenault doesn’t need surgery for groin issue

Getty Images

Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault dealt with a nagging injury last year, but apparently doesn’t need surgery to fix it, and still hopes to participate at the Scouting Combine.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Shenault was diagnosed with osteitis pubis, an inflammation of the pubic bone.

While that sounds painful (and frankly, kind of dirty), his agent Damarius Bilbo said that Shenault hopes that with rest he can still work out in Indianapolis as well as his March 11 pro day.

Shenault met with Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia, who told him surgery was not required.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Shenault is a possible first-round prospect, and if he can allay the health concerns, should rise up draft boards.