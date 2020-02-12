Demarcus Robinson could find healthy free agent market

Getty Images

Demarcus Robinson finished fourth on the Chiefs in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns last season. But the receiver can expect to find a healthy free agent market in March.

That means his price could be too rich for the Chiefs to keep.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer recently reported the Eagles have Robinson “in their sights,” and Matt Lombardo of NJ Advance Media reported Monday that the Giants are “expected to pursue” Robinson when free agency opens.

The Chiefs made Robinson a fourth-round choice in 2016, and he has fulfilled his rookie contract.

He is coming off a career-best season with 32 catches for 449 yards and four touchdowns. Robinson added three catches for 35 yards in three postseason games, though none came in the Super Bowl.

The Giants and Eagles are two of several teams in search of help at receiver.