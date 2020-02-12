Eric Bieniemy should stay right where he is

Posted by Mike Florio on February 12, 2020, 11:45 AM EST
It may make sense for Colorado, which suddenly has a head-coaching vacancy, to want to hire Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. It doesn’t make sense for Bieniemy to want the job.

Bieniemy occupies a spot on the short list of NFL head-coaching candidates for 2021. And there’s no reason to think his star will fade in the coming season, given the presence of Patrick Mahomes on the Kansas City roster. So why leave for a mid-level college program now when he could be leaving for an NFL program soon?

This doesn’t mean Bieniemy should pounce on the first NFL job that comes his way. Why take a bad job with a bad team with a bad quarterback and get fired after 2-3 years when Bieniemy can continue to run the most potent offense in the league?

There’s another factor to consider for Bieniemy: How long Andy Reid plans to keep coaching. If Bieniemy stays put, he could potentially succeed Reid and drive the Mahomes bus for the balance of Mahomes’ career.

Regardless, the first step for Bieniemy needs to be saying no to Colorado, no matter how hard the school may try to get him to come back to the place where he still holds the career rushing record.

13 responses to “Eric Bieniemy should stay right where he is

  2. Andy is a lifer. Ten more years at least. Bieniemy should bide his time for the right situation, and jump on it. Being HC at Colorado is probably not that situation….

  3. Stay in kc..if CHIEFS win the Super Bowl again this season…big red will call it a day…then Eric will be running the CHIEFS

  5. ….”Why take a bad job with a bad team with a bad quarterback”…

    Because these are usually the only coaching jobs available at the end of the season

  8. Bieniemy’s problem is most believe the Chiefs winning is due to Mahomes, and to a lesser degree Reid.

  9. Bieniemy doesn’t get much credit for the KC offense since Reid designed it and calls the plays. He’d have a better chance of becoming an NFL head coach if he made a lateral move to another team where he called the plays as OC. Success there would make owners more willing to hire him as an HC.

  10. I do agree that Bieniemy shouldn’t take the Colorado job. He’s got a good job now so why leave that unless he gets a better opportunity. He’ll eventually get a chance, just like Josh McDaniels got a chance because of Brady. I think Bieniemy will do a lot better than McDaniels did in Denver–but that wouldn’t be too hard since he set that program back ten years while he was there. I think Bieniemy is smarter than that and will be a good coach. I hope he stays until he’s offered a job in which he can succeed. Cleveland might have benefited from hiring him but they aren’t that bright.

