Kenny Golladay not concerned about his contract

Getty Images

Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay is heading into the fourth and final year of his rookie contract, which for some players is time to play hardball about getting an extension. Golladay isn’t thinking along those lines.

Golladay, who led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in 2019, told Doug Farrar of USA Today that his contract, which calls for a $2.1 million base salary this season, is not a major issue.

“I wouldn’t mind being in Detroit for a while. Everything should work itself out. I’m enjoying myself,” Golladay said.

Golladay said a higher priority is his offseason workouts, which he says are focused on fine-tuning his body for running mechanics and flexibility. He figures if he takes good care of himself in the offseason, he’ll continue to play well during the season, and the money will come.