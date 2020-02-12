Mahomes, Wilson, Jackson are betting favorites to win 2020 MVP

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 12, 2020, 9:07 AM EST
Fresh off his first Super Bowl MVP award, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the favorite to win his second regular-season MVP award.

Mahomes is listed as the +400 favorite at MGM in betting on the 2020 regular-season MVP. Mahomes was also the favorite in the Westgate odds released last week.

After Mahomes is Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, at +500, and the reigning MVP, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, at +600. Those three are the clear favorites.

Then there’s a drop-off to the next group of MVP candidates: Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is at +1200, Saints quarterback Drew Brees is at +1600, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is at +1600, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is at +2000 and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is at +2000.

The MVP has become mostly a quarterback award, so it’s no surprise that every non-quarterback has long odds. Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Titans running back Derrick Henry and Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey are all at +3300, making them long shots, but the favorites among non-quarterbacks.

If you’re looking to bet some extreme long shots, soon-to-be rookie quarterback Joe Burrow is at +12500 and Tua Tagovailoa is at +15000

9 responses to “Mahomes, Wilson, Jackson are betting favorites to win 2020 MVP

  3. I hope there is a 3 way tie for the award between these 3 because no player has ever won both the MVP and the Super Bowl in the same NFL season in the 21st Century. That means all 3 will likely be playing in the Pro Bowl, while my team will hopefully return to the Super Bowl. LOL.

  4. Lamar won’t be in the top 5, perhaps not top 10 next year. If history tells us anything, a combination of poor accuracy and reads, plus defenses adapting, plus weaker offensive line play, plus potential injuries will have him take a big step backwards next year.
    I’m not saying he won’t be good. But there is no way he will be anything close to as good as he was this year. Run-first athletic QBs who can’t throw accurately don’t last. They never have.
    His two playoff performances show you his limitations. Fact.

  5. Ravens fan here! Put your money on Lamar! Not saying he the best QB by any stretch, not even top 5, but his style gets teams in a catch 22. You come up to stop the run, he can throw over you. Fall back, and he runs. Game to game, it is a tough match up for defenses. His stats will be staggering, again because he will always have the run element. And the main reason is, it a regular season award and even with his playoff loss, he still had 500 total yards.

    _____________________________________________________

    Yeah, he was limited to 500 total yards in his last playoff game. How many QBs made it to the playoffs in their first 2 years when everyone said he sucks? Give credit where credit is due. Can’t throw accurately? Well, he was very accurate on all those TD passes.

  8. If history tells us anything,
    ——
    It’s that if you win the MVP award in just your second season, you must be prettay, prettay prettay good.

