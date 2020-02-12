Michael Bidwill: Steve Keim deserves credit for moving Cardinals in right direction

Getty Images

Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim’s decisions over the years have not been met with unanimous approval around Arizona, but he’s never lost the support of ownership and it doesn’t appear that will be changing anytime soon.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill was on 98.7 Arizona Sports Wednesday and he acknowledged that Keim “has received his fair share of criticism,” but noted things could have been “much different” defensively for the 5-10-1 Cardinals last season if not for injuries. Bidwill feels “you can’t blame” Keim for that and pointed to the selection of quarterback Kyler Murray as reason to like the job he’s done.

“He just picked a rookie of the year,” Bidwill said, via the team’s website. “He had a lot to do with hiring Kliff Kingsbury. He’s done a lot of things right. I feel like we’ve certainly turned, and for as much as the Cardinals are going in the right direction, Steve Keim deserves a lot of credit for that. I hope fans realize that was a lot of his decision-making.”

Detractors will note that Keim’s work in recent years was a big part of the reason why the Cardinals needed a turnaround after going 3-13 in 2018. As long as he continues to get more credit for the pluses than blame for the minuses, it seems likely Keim will be sticking around Arizona.