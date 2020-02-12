Quinton Dunbar set to meet with Ron Rivera

Getty Images

Washington cornerback Quinton Dunbar‘s plans for the offseason became a subject of discussion earlier this week when a report that he would not take part in the voluntary portions of the offseason program was followed a short time later by word that Dunbar wants to be traded or released.

Dunbar told J.P. Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com that “it is what it is” in response to those reports, but he gave a few more details about where things stand during a Wednesday conversation with Rick “Doc” Walker of The Team 980.

Walker said that Dunbar told him that he wants to know where he stands with the team as he enters the final year of his current contract and will make decisions “based on what they said about me.” He could get some answers on Thursday as he told Walker that he’ll be meeting with Washington head coach Ron Rivera.

Dunbar is set to make a base salary of $3.25 million next season with a cap hit of just over $4.4 million.