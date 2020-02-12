Report: Colorado reaches out to Eric Bieniemy

Getty Images

It would have ranked as a huge surprise if the University of Colorado hadn’t contacted alum Eric Bieniemy about its vacant head coaching job.

But Buffaloes Athletic Director Rick George has reached out to the Chiefs offensive coordinator as expected, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Colorado and Bieniemy have “preliminary mutual interest,” Klis adds.

The Buffaloes are seeking to replace Mel Tucker, who is leaving after only one season to go to Michigan State.

Interim coach Darrin Chiaverini will interview for the full-time job, Klis reports.

Bieniemy makes sense for Colorado, but Colorado might not make sense for Bieniemy. Bieniemy should be one of the leading NFL head coaching candidates in 2021.

Bieniemy is Colorado’s all-time leading rusher, with 3,940 yards. He spent two seasons as Colorado’s offensive coordinator under head coach Jon Embree in 2011 and 2012.

Bieniemy joined the Chiefs as a running backs coach in 2013 after Embree’s staff was dismissed.