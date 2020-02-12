Report: Mason Rudolph lost his appeal of $50,000 fine

Getty Images

NFL Media reported Wednesday morning that Mason Rudolph still was waiting for word on his appeal of a $50,000 fine he received from the fight with Myles Garrett on Nov. 14.

A few hours later, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports the league upheld the Steelers quarterback’s fine of $50,000.

The appeals process “took a while to work through,” Garafolo added.

The NFL reinstated Garrett on Wednesday.

The league initially handed Garrett an indefinite suspension for swinging Rudolph’s helmet at the quarterback’s head at the end of a Browns’ victory over the Steelers. The Browns defensive end missed the final six games of the season.