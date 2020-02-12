Report: No ruling on Mason Rudolph’s appeal of $50K fine

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been reinstated by the NFL after sitting out the final six games of last season while suspended for hitting Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with Rudolph’s helmet during a fight at the end of a game between the two AFC North teams.

Garrett was not the only player disciplined by the league in the wake of that fight. Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey and Browns defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi were also suspended while 30 other players were fined.

The latter group included Rudolph, who was fined $50,000 by the league for his role in starting the fight with Garrett. Garrett also accused Rudolph of using a racial slur, although Rudolph denied it and the league said it found no evidence to support the claim.

Rudolph appealed the fine, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he is still waiting for a ruling on that appeal because of a backlog of cases to get through from last season.