Report: Patriots extend Nick Caserio’s contract

Getty Images

Nick Caserio will remain the Patriots’ director of player personnel.

Caserio has agreed to a contract extension with the Patriots, Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reports.

Last year, the Texans tried to hire Caserio away from the Patriots and give him the General Manager title in Houston. That didn’t happen when the Patriots accused the Texans of tampering, and the Texans backed off. There was some talk that Caserio would leave for Houston when his contract expired this year, but the Texans have given head coach Bill O’Brien the G.M. title, so that made clear Caserio wouldn’t be going to Houston.

Although Bill Belichick has final say over personnel, Caserio is the top guy in the personnel department, and now he’ll remain there, giving the Patriots some continuity heading into an important offseason in which they’ll either be trying to manage the salary cap after giving Tom Brady a big contract, or seeking a new franchise quarterback for the first time in two decades.