As the XFL hopes to establish itself in the sports landscape, there are certain boxes the fledgling league will have to check.

But they may have to wait a bit for their first quarterback controversy.

Via Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times, Tampa Bay Vipers coach Marc Trestman said starting quarterback Aaron Murray would remain in his role when he returns from an injury.

Murray hurt his foot during the opener, but also threw two bad interceptions, which caused some there to wonder if backup Quinton Flowers might be up soon. He took all the work with the starters in practice Tuesday, but Trestman said Murray would go back to the front of the line when he was healthy.

“That’s the way we expect it to happen,” Trestman said.

Whether Murray’s going to be able to return for Saturday’s game in Seattle remains to be seen.

Flowers averaged 6.8 yards per carry, but threw just two passes in relief. The Vipers want to line him up at running back and receiver as well.