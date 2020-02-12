Vonn Bell hopes to stay with Saints this offseason

Getty Images

Safety Vonn Bell has noticed a trend regarding contracts for players at his position.

Eddie Jackson, Kevin Byard, Tyrann Mathieu and Landon Collins have all landed big deals over the last year. Bell is in position to land a new contract of his own this offseason and said he thinks the rise in salaries makes sense because a good safety is “the general of the defense.

“You’ve gotta get the calls,” Bell told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. “You’ve gotta get guys lined up. You gotta be able to be in the post, in the box, cover the slot, you’ve gotta be so versatile on the field. That’s why I feel like the payroll is rising, because of the versatility and you’re an asset on the team.”

Bell also spent a little time discussing where he’d like to be playing under the terms of his next contract.

“First and foremost, I want to go back, but we have to see what happens,” Bell said. “You always want to go to a contender. I’ve been spoiled the last few years, going to the playoffs each year. You want to go to that. You always want to have a chance in the big dance and go get it. You always want to have a good culture, good standing program, club. We’ll see what happens.”

Bell was a 2016 second-round pick and he’s started 45 games for the Saints over the last four seasons.