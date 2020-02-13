Anthony Firkser re-signs with Titans

Getty Images

Tight end Anthony Firkser will remain with the Titans in 2020.

The team announced that Firkser agreed to a one-year deal with the team on Thursday. Firkser didn’t have much say in the matter as he was set for exclusive rights free agency, which meant he was left with the choice to play for the Titans or no one once the Titans tendered him a contract.

Firkser spent time with the Jets and Chiefs before landing with the Titans in 2018. He’s played in 27 regular season games over the last two seasons and has 33 catches for 429 yards and two touchdowns in those contests. Firkser also had three catches for 45 yards and two touchdowns in the playoffs.

The Titans also have Delanie Walker and Jonnu Smith under contract at tight end for the 2020 season, although Walker could be a cap casualty with a cap number over $8 million after missing the final nine games of the 2019 campaign.