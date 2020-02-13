Anthony Lynn: Tyrod Taylor is a heck of a quarterback

Getty Images

After the Chargers announced last week that they won’t re-sign quarterback Philip Rivers as a free agent, General Manager Tom Telesco said that he was fond of the team’s internal options to replace Rivers.

Those options are 2019 fifth-round pick Easton Stick, who hasn’t taken a regular season snap, and former Bills and Browns starter Tyrod Taylor. Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn talked about how Taylor might factor into the decision during an appearance on AM 570 LA Sports.

“Tyrod Taylor is a heck of a quarterback,” Lynn said, via ESPN.com. “We couldn’t have a better backup right now, and now he has an opportunity to maybe step up into a starting role. I’ve had Tyrod before [in Buffalo], and I know what this young man brings to the table, in the passing game and the running game. One of the things he does very well is take care of the football. I believe every year he’s started in this league he’s been the No. 1 quarterback in taking care of the football. I believe more games are lost than won. So if we can just take care of the football and take it away, we’ll be OK.”

Taylor and Stick both bring a more mobile style to the table than Rivers and Lynn said you “can do more things and be more cutting edge” with such a quarterback in the offense. He added that “you can still win with a classic pocket passer,” so the Chargers don’t seem to be set on any direction for next season at this point.