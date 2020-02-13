Bashaud Breeland looking forward to staying with Chiefs

Getty Images

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland had a rough 2018 season as a cut on his foot led to the Panthers voiding a three-year deal he signed as a free agent and a groin injury limited his availability once he was signed by the Packers.

Last year was a more fruitful one for Breeland. He signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs in March, stayed healthy enough to play in every game and came up with an interception in the team’s Super Bowl LIV win over the 49ers.

The overall experience is one that Breeland would like to do over again in 2020.

“It’s been a great journey for me, man. You know what I mean? I’m just enjoying the journey, you know what I mean? And when free agency hits, it hits,” Breeland said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “If I’m back in Kansas City, I’m going to life life to the fullest. If I’m not, I’m gonna live it to the fullest. I’ll cross that bridge when I cross it. But at this point in time, I’m looking forward to being a part of the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Defensive tackle Chris Jones is likely at the top of the Chiefs’ list of impending free agents to hold onto, but Breeland isn’t far behind after starting all but one game for the team. Meshing those priorities with available cap space will be General Manager Brett Veach’s task in the coming weeks.