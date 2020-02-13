Bob Quinn calls Matthew Stafford trade talk report false

Posted by Josh Alper on February 13, 2020
A report surfaced on Thursday morning that the Lions have been talking to teams about a trade of quarterback Matthew Stafford and it didn’t take long for the team to respond to that report.

The response to the report, which stated the team has been having talks for weeks, was a denial from General Manager Bob Quinn.

“100% False!!” Quinn wrote in a text message to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

A post from Stafford’s wife Kelly on Instagram referenced trade chatter. She mused about other destinations like California “if Detroit is done with us.” It doesn’t appear that is the case given Quinn’s message on Thursday and the message from ownership in December that the team isn’t making major changes ahead of a 2020 season that carries expectations of improved play.

Stafford was thought to be part of those expectations as he played well last season before fractured bones in his back forced him to miss the second half of the season. Moving Stafford would also result in a bigger cap hit than keeping him, which may be another reason why any thoughts of a trade may not be on the front burner in Detroit.

9 responses to "Bob Quinn calls Matthew Stafford trade talk report false

  1. Quandre Diggs says Hi.

    “I was blindsided by it, honestly,” Diggs said

    Team Captain, star player, 1 year after signing extension, 26 yrs old. The Lions brass woke up one day and out of the blue traded him for a bag of chips. That trade contributed to the 3 win season and is a position they now need to address this offseason.

    No one is safe.

  3. Trading Stafford would make too much sense for the Lions, better to keep trudging along with what obviously isn’t working. For whatever the reasons, 0 playoff wins in his 10 years in Detroit – common sense says it’s time for a fresh start for both sides.

  4. It’s probably false, due to the cap charge that would gut the roster
    They would probably face relegation to the XFL if such a thing were possible

  5. Matt Stafford has been in Detroit since 2009, has a 0-3 playoff record, and Pedro wants to blame a coach that has been there for 1 year? Might as well get what you can for him now.

  7. Matt Stafford has been in Detroit since 2009, has a 0-3 playoff record, and Pedro wants to blame a coach that has been there for 1 year? Might as well get what you can for him now.

    1. Cap hit would be insane
    2. Patricia has been there for 2 years
    3. Lions were better under Caldwell

  8. It appears the rumor is one year early. Staffords’s dead cap for 2020 is 32 million and cap hit is 21.3 million. Next year, 2021, it flips and would be the time for Detroit to get rid of Stafford.

  9. Here’s what is undeniably true… we’re back on the Matt Miller 10 year job security plan.

    5 years to demolish even the best parts…

    5 years to claim some shadow of improvement.

    10 years later… “Martha Martha… be patient, we’re RIGHT ON TRACK! You have to get worse before you get better!”

    This hasn’t been a rebuild at all, only another deconstruct.

    What has gotten better?
    -Record? Hahaha… worst in a decade.
    -Rushing? Finally broke 100… but no impact on record.
    -Receiving? Hovering the same… again no impact on record.
    -Defense? HAHAHA, WOW WOW WOW… NO… decimated.
    -Personal weight of the head coach…. OK, yeah, you got me there… low hanging fruit, sorry.

    Please don’t write… ‘but they’ve been in a lot more close games’… sheesh. That’s a Millen line. L=L every time.

