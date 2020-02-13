Browns hire Scott Peters as assistant offensive line coach

Getty Images

Scott Peters is better known in the MMA than he is in NFL circles.

After retiring from the NFL in 2008, he opened an MMA gym, won multiple Brazilian Jiu Jitsu world championships and launched “Tip of the Spear,” a proprietary instructional training and skill development system for football coaches and players.

On Thursday, the Browns announced Peters as their new assistant offensive line coach. It is his first full-time coaching job.

The Browns also announced T.C. McCartney as an offensive assistant and Chris Kiffin as the new defensive line coach. Both were previously reported.

Peters will work with one of the best offensive line coaches in the business in Bill Callahan.

“There’s not a better line coach in the game,” Peters said, via the team website. “He gets his guys ready, and I’m excited about the challenge here. I’m excited to be a part of it and get my hands on and be able to learn from coach Callahan and also apply a lot of the things that I know that hopefully could bring a lot of value to the team.”

Peters, a fourth-round pick of the Eagles in 2002, spent seven seasons in the NFL with several teams. He appeared in seven career games, all with the Giants in 2003.