Colin Kaepernick breaks silence, writes book, wants to play in NFL

Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t said much throughout his de facto banishment from the NFL for protesting police brutality and racial injustice.

Now, he has more to say, including a stated desire to play football again.

Kaepernick talked to Jarrett Bell of USA Today about the launch of his memoir, and Kaepernick said that he hopes his venture into publishing doesn’t preclude him from playing again.

“My desire to play football is still there,” Kaepernick said. “I still train five days a week. I’m ready to go, I’m ready for a phone call, tryout, workout at any point in time. I’m still waiting on the owners and their partners to stop running from this situation. So I hope I get a call this offseason. I’ll be looking forward to it.”

Of course, no one really expects that, as the league’s bad faith effort at a workout last year underscored the lengths people would go to to not employ him.

As for the book, it will be released through his own new company Kaepernick Publishing.

“I learned early on that in fighting against systematic oppression, dehumanization and colonization, who controls the narrative shapes the reality of how the world views society,” Kaepernick said. “It controls who’s loved, who’s hated, who’s degraded and who’s celebrated.”

The 32-year-old Kaepernick’s book should help fill in some of the blanks regarding his decision-making and motivations behind his activism (which continues through his Know Your Rights program).

“I’ve had a lot of questions surrounding what got me to the point of protesting,” he said. “Why did I do it? Why did I do it at that moment? Why wasn’t it earlier in my career? A lot of questions surrounding what led me to that point. Which led me to wanting to share that story and give insight. So I think there’s a lot of interest around it, but time will tell when the book comes out.”

Kaepernick has also struck a multi-project deal with Amazon’s Audible, for audio versions of the book and other projects.