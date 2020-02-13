Colin Kaepernick breaks silence, writes book, wants to play in NFL

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 13, 2020, 7:06 AM EST
Colin Kaepernick hasn’t said much throughout his de facto banishment from the NFL for protesting police brutality and racial injustice.

Now, he has more to say, including a stated desire to play football again.

Kaepernick talked to Jarrett Bell of USA Today about the launch of his memoir, and Kaepernick said that he hopes his venture into publishing doesn’t preclude him from playing again.

My desire to play football is still there,” Kaepernick said. “I still train five days a week. I’m ready to go, I’m ready for a phone call, tryout, workout at any point in time. I’m still waiting on the owners and their partners to stop running from this situation. So I hope I get a call this offseason. I’ll be looking forward to it.”

Of course, no one really expects that, as the league’s bad faith effort at a workout last year underscored the lengths people would go to to not employ him.

As for the book, it will be released through his own new company Kaepernick Publishing.

“I learned early on that in fighting against systematic oppression, dehumanization and colonization, who controls the narrative shapes the reality of how the world views society,” Kaepernick said. “It controls who’s loved, who’s hated, who’s degraded and who’s celebrated.”

The 32-year-old Kaepernick’s book should help fill in some of the blanks regarding his decision-making and motivations behind his activism (which continues through his Know Your Rights program).

“I’ve had a lot of questions surrounding what got me to the point of protesting,” he said. “Why did I do it? Why did I do it at that moment? Why wasn’t it earlier in my career? A lot of questions surrounding what led me to that point. Which led me to wanting to share that story and give insight. So I think there’s a lot of interest around it, but time will tell when the book comes out.”

Kaepernick has also struck a multi-project deal with Amazon’s Audible, for audio versions of the book and other projects.

52 responses to “Colin Kaepernick breaks silence, writes book, wants to play in NFL

  8. Given the choice of having stories about this clown and AB I think I’d rather have stories about AB. At least he’s entertaining.

  9. Blah, Blah, Blah, Blah, Blah, Blah.

    This guy is done. With all of the other quarterbacks on the move and the influx of new talent every year, why would a team take a chance on a guy that doesn’t want to prove he has anything left by playing in the CFL or XFL?

  10. Wow the NFL sets up a workout. Puts his name back out there sparking more interest and having the media writing about him again. Then he whined about how the NFL wants to run their workout they set up for him so he moves it so he can continue to play by his own rules. I fail to see how the NFL is trying at great lengths to keep him out of the league. I guess ignorance truly is bliss.

  13. That’s great.. but NOBODY cares anymore.
    Please just go away, you are never taking a snap in an NFL game again. I have a better chance then you do.

  14. If he wanted to play in the NFL, he would have done the following:
    – Keep a low profile
    – Play in the CFL, Spring League, AAF, XFL, and any other league that would have him
    – Play at a high level in a minor league

    How many of the above has he fulfilled?

  15. There’s something we’ve all been wanting to say to Kaepernick. I’m trying to remember what it is. Oh yeah…BUH-BYE.

  17. “My desire to play football is still there,” Kaepernick said.

    Let me make that quote more accurate, “My desire to appear like I want to play football is still there,” Kaepernick said.

  22. Bad faith workout? No, Kapernick trying to use the opportunity to film a commercial was bad faith.

    What? Someone signs him and he decides the OC and HC? KC went to his workout and when Henne went down, they still woudln’t call Kap. He’s done, defenses figured out his limitations and would destroy him.

    I do wish someone really bad would sign him, we could all watch him fail miserably, and then the Kap talk would end.

  24. I don’t believe he wants to play football. He is getting paid crazy $$$ to tell his story and I believe thatch all he really wants despite his claim he still wants to play… of course hes going to say that

  25. “I’m still waiting on the owners and their partners to stop running from this situation.” Can you imagine interviewing for a job and saying this? Wonder why you don’t get hired? He really doesn’t want to play. He just wants to make money and is using his “cause” as his selling point. Want to know why he made his decisions? Pay $25 for his book to find out. What a joke.

  26. When will this guy go away ? There is a reason he is out of league. It’s not the reason he wants you to believe. Go to the XFL Colin if your even good enough for that.

  29. So yeah, this makes perfect sense. Sue your employer, get 2 mil., set up a stupid practice that was a farce. Write a book and talk about how oppressed you are and have mike host every stop of your book tour, okie dokie.

  31. The leagues bad faith workout? what about kaep’s bad faith by moving to a new venue away from where any teams were just so cameras could be there. he only furthered the story that employing him would be a clown show.

  32. “I learned early on that in fighting against systematic oppression, dehumanization and colonization, who controls the narrative shapes the reality of how the world views society,” Kaepernick said. “It controls who’s loved, who’s hated, who’s degraded and who’s celebrated.”

    For a guy that wants a job in the NFL, philosopher Kap sure has some wacked things to say which will not endear him to his prospective boss. Keep playing that victim card Kap, keep going. Hopefully when you’re 40 it will all stop…

  35. Think about this, he threw away millions and now hopes that the few who agree with him, the so called “oppressed”, will buy his book and give him money.

  36. trophylessvikings says:
    February 13, 2020 at 9:14 am
    The leagues bad faith workout? what about kaep’s bad faith by moving to a new venue away from where any teams were just so cameras could be there. he only furthered the story that employing him would be a clown show.

    ======================================================

    “Just so” cameras could be there? Cameras being their is the most important part when there’s speculation about him being blackballed by the league. Without cameras, teams could just lie and saying he didn’t look good, where he can provide tangible evidence if cameras are available…

  37. Andrew Lucks father says its not hard for him to disappear, and we will miss him. Cant Kaepernick do the same??

  40. If he really wanted to play then he’d make it known he is open to a cheap one-year “prove it” type deal and THAT would get him back into the league, imo. But nobody who hasn’t been on a field since 2016 is going to get a gigantic guaranteed contract. At this point it’s like the janitor who never finished high school complaining that he keeps getting passed over for the CEO job.

  41. Please tell me that I’m not the ONLY one who does not believe for ONE SECOND that he really wants to play.
    He’s had SEVERAL opportunities and has turned them all into publicity stunts instead.

    If he just swallowed his pride and put away the “I’m a culture hero” bit for a moment he’d be on a roster right now. And (maybe) playing.

  44. Headline: Kaepernick wants to play in the NFL

    Follow up question: Will he actually take steps to make that happen or just state his desire again and do nothing??

  46. Book sales will certainly demonstrate how interested folks are to know more about his thinking and may help to improve his standing overall. I will not get the book, but wish him well.

  49. “Just so” cameras could be there? Cameras being their is the most important part when there’s speculation about him being blackballed by the league. Without cameras, teams could just lie and saying he didn’t look good, where he can provide tangible evidence if cameras are available…

    ==================

    Even with his cameras, teams could say that because the only ones saying anything negative would be anonymous quotes anyway.

    But moreover you are basically defining bad faith. Kaepernick assumed the league was trying to screw him so tried to change the workout to something that would not get him signed but would make the league look bad. Ergo he wasn’t trying to get signed.

    If you assume there is potential that a team may hire you, taking the league’s workout is easily the best option. If you assume there is not that potential, then whatever you do is just about making the league look bad. But the problem with that is if your assumption was wrong, you still make the league look bad but you also turn off ANY potential interest.

  50. Colin, I’m sure that after reading all the nice things you have to say in your book about NFL owners, they will rush to welcome you back.

  51. Kaepernick is a con man. He knows as long as “he wants to play in the NFL”, people will still care and he can still get headlines. If he wanted to play in the NFL, why did he blow the workout last year?

