Hearing regarding emails between Saints, Archdiocese will be open to media

The Saints joined the Archdiocese of New Orleans in asking Orleans Parish Civil District Court Judge Ellen Hazeur to bar the media from a hearing next week regarding whether emails between the team and the Archdiocese about sexual abuse committed by clergy should remain under seal, but their bid was unsuccessful.

Ramon Antonio Vargas of NOLA.com reports that Judge Hazeur ruled on Thursday that the hearing, which is scheduled for Feburary 20, will be open to media organizations. As the hearing is about whether the emails remain under seal or not, the judge also cautioned attorneys on both sides to avoid references to what is in the emails during this hearing.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs have claimed there are some 276 emails from the team offering advice to the Archdiocese about how to manage fallout from the pattern of sexual abuse. They argue that the team’s work aided the Archdiocese’s attempt to conceal crimes.

The Saints have denied doing anything other than encouraging the Archdiocese to be open and transparent about what happened and encouraged them to release a list of all clergy who have been credibly accused of crimes.