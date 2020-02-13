Investigation of ex-Jaguars jumbotron operator results in multiple criminal charges

Getty Images

During the 2018 season, the Jaguars’ jumbotron malfunctioned multiple times. An investigation into the cause of the malfunctions has led to a criminal prosecution of the jumbotron operator on charges including not only hacking into the jumbotron system but also possession child sex abuse images and possessing a firearm as a felon.

The Florida Times-Union reports that Samuel Arthur Thompson, who had a contract to work on the Jaguars’ jumbotron during the 2018 season, has been charged with the offenses. The 49-year-old Thompson was a convicted sex offender who failed to register with authorities. Thompson was convicted in April 1998 of sexual abuse and sodomy on a child in Alabama.

An investigation into why the Jaguars’ jumbotron was malfunctioning during games found that a computer account associated with Thompson had been used to cause jumbotron outages, according to the report. As authorities investigated Thompson for that, they executed a search warrant at his home and found a gun, which it was illegal for him to have because he’s a convicted felon. His phones and computers were also seized and found to contain images of child sex abuse.

“We are aware of the charges involving a former contractor, and we have cooperated with the investigation as requested,” the Jaguars said in a statement. “We cannot otherwise comment on this legal matter.”