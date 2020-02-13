Jets sign safety Anthony Cioffi

Getty Images

The Jets signed safety Anthony Cioffi after working him out earlier Thursday.

The team announced the signing.

Cioffi, 25, spent the past two seasons in the Canadian Football League. He made 97 tackles on defense and 13 on special teams, while also contributing four sacks, three forced fumbles, two interceptions and a touchdown for Ottawa.

In 2017, Cioffi signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers.

He did not make it to the regular season, though, and has never played in an NFL regular-season game.