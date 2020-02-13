Jets work out CFL safety Anthony Cioffi

Getty Images

The Jets worked out free agent safety Anthony Cioffi on Thursday, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

Cioffi, 25, could sign to the 90-man roster “if all checks out,” per Dunleavy.

Cioffi spent the past two seasons in the Canadian Football League. He made 97 tackles on defense and 13 on special teams, while also contributing four sacks, three forced fumbles, two interceptions and a touchdown for Ottawa.

In 2017, Cioffi signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers.

He did not make it to the regular season, though, and has never played in an NFL regular-season game.