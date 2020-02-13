Kevin Colbert: I’m not looking to go anywhere else

Getty Images

Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert said before the 2019 season that he was more comfortable signing one-year deals than a long-term extension in Pittsburgh, so there was some uncertainty about whether he’d be back for the 2020 season until the team announced his new deal earlier this month.

A similar scenario will play out early in 2021, but it doesn’t look like the Steelers will have to be concerned about Colbert taking time to peruse other options around the league before coming to a decision about returning.

“I can say this without any hesitation, as long as the Rooneys and Pittsburgh Steelers want me to be a part of this organization and it’s a good thing for our family, we’ll be here. I’m not looking to go anywhere else,” Colbert said, via Bob Labriola of the team’s website.

Colbert has been with the Steelers for the last two decades and will be trying to put together a roster that gets the team back in the playoffs for the first time since 2017.