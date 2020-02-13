Kevin Colbert: Ryan Shazier trying to “resurrect his career”

Getty Images

Ryan Shazier hasn’t given up on a return to the football field.

The Steelers linebacker hasn’t played since his spinal injury in 2017, but he has remained a part of the organization since. Shazier’s contract, though, is expiring.

General Manager Kevin Colbert was asked Thursday about Shazier’s status for 2020.

“When you’re dealing with Ryan, you’re not dealing with a timetable,” Colbert said, via Bob Labriola of the team website. “You’re dealing with a guy trying to resurrect his career.”

Owner Art Rooney II said last month the Steelers “would love to have Ryan back in some capacity.”

Shazier has spent the past two seasons on the team’s physically unable to perform list.

Shazier earned two Pro Bowl berths in his four seasons and made 85 or more tackles three times in his career. He has seven career forced fumbles and seven career interceptions.

He beat the odds to walk again. Now, Shazier hopes to beat even bigger odds with a comeback to the field.