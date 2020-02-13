Landry Jones will make XFL debut this week for Dallas Renegades

Getty Images

Landry Jones was the first player to commit to playing in the XFL. He was awarded to the Dallas Renegades, making them a favorite to win the XFL championship.

But Jones missed last week’s game with a minor knee injury, and the Renegades offense struggled with Philip Nelson.

Renegades coach Bob Stoops confirmed Thursday that Jones will start against the Los Angeles Wildcats on Sunday.

“We’re planning on starting Landry and playing the whole game and protecting him like we need to,” Stoops told reporters. “But he’s felt good all week, so we’re anxious to see him out there.”

The team’s medical personnel cleared Jones to play in the opener, but Stoops decided to hold him out another week as a precaution. The St. Louis BattleHawks upset Dallas 15-9 last Sunday.

The Renegades’ Air Raid offense should operate better with Jones at the helm. In his four seasons in Stoops’ offense at Oklahoma, Jones threw for 16,646 yards and 123 touchdowns.

“Yeah, Landry’s practiced all week,” Stoops said. “He looks great, feels good, and so, yeah, he’s been working with the ones all week and has felt his knee has held up and felt really good.”