Lions, Matthew Stafford likely became pawns in the looming quarterback chaos

Posted by Mike Florio on February 13, 2020, 9:57 AM EST
Chaos is coming when it comes to NFL quarterbacks. In some ways, chaos already has begun.

The out-of-the-Honolulu-Blue report from WDIV-TV in Detroit that the Lions are engaged in trade talks regarding quarterback Matthew Stafford likely comes from the pre-pre-pre-free agency efforts of agents who represent other quarterbacks to line up deals for their own clients by scaring away other agents who represent other quarterbacks from potential landing spots.

By, for example, spreading the word that a team like the Chargers or Colts or Buccaneers will be trading for Stafford, the agent can then (in theory) work on getting a deal done for his or her own client with one of those teams while other agents may steer clear.

It goes like this: Agent John Doe wants to get his client Joe Turdball (a potential future Hall of Famer, as discussed in a recent edition of PFT Live) signed by the Buccaneers. Other agents representing Turdball’s peers want their own clients to be signed by the Buccaneers. If John Doe can make those other agents think that the Buccaneers may trade for Matthew Stafford, the other agents may waver just enough to allow a preliminary deal to get done between the Bucs and Mr. Turdball.

It’s an incredibly low-tech approach, and it likely won’t do much to get agents to double-clutch. But that’s what agents are doing, we’re told, as an unprecedented number of quarterbacks become available in free agency or otherwise.

To be clear, I’m not reporting that Bernie Smilovitz of WDIV-TV fell victim to this dynamic. But I am reporting that the Lions definitely aren’t engaged in trade talks regarding Stafford, that agents definitely are stirring up rumors like this (Tom Brady is the other major pawn in this process), and that it doesn’t take a tremendous amount of brain power to connect the dots.

And the broader point continues to be this: Agents and teams are going to be working hard to know well before free agency begins where quarterbacks are going to be. The tampering in this regard won’t become rampant. It already is.

9 responses to “Lions, Matthew Stafford likely became pawns in the looming quarterback chaos

  2. NONSENSE. All a GM needs to do is pick up a phone and call the Lion’s GM and just ASK.

    There’s absolutely no reason for the GM to lie if Stafford is on the trade block. All this “tampering” conspiracy junk is ridiculous – GMs don’t read the gossip columns to figure out who’s available.

  3. Yet another reason that Agents are toxic to the sport. Seriously, with the rookie cap in place, there is REALLY no reason for Agents to exist, a fact that Richard Sherman has demonstrated.

  4. I’d trade him, you’ve lost with him what’s the difference if you lose without him. He’s had enough chances.

  5. This year is a perfect time for the Lions to draft a QB. It would be a transition year and next year trade or waive Stafford and take the dead cap hit.

  6. Joe Turdball had a great college career at IDGAFU. Typical for the Lions, they can’t develop talent. Maybe a fresh start somewhere else is what he needs.

  7. The Lions might not find themselves in this draft spot….with this QB prospects in a long time.

    It would be prudent to at least preliminary gauge interest in Stafford at the age of 34 and a contract that is still cap burdensome for 2 years.

    Not everyone is Brady and defies age.

    NE set the model with replacing players BEFORE they lose skills and when a viable replacement can be had cheaper.

    They almost never get caught with a player on the downside of his career.

    Patricia has seen this for years.

    Not saying they will trade Stafford…..but believe they are looking at that #3 selection and weighing options based on his age, contract, injury history, and future ability to replace him.

  8. Patricia would have to go 15-1 this year just to reach .500 by the end of his 3rd year.

    He has been so bad it’s almost impossible for him to have a below average record for his time as a lions coach and it’s not like he inherited the 2019 Miami Dolphins who incidently showed what a little coaching can do.

    The Lions should stop wasting Staffords career and be the total trainwreck they were born to be under Patricia.

