Marcus Gilbert: I know I have a lot ahead of me

The Cardinals traded for Marcus Gilbert last March because they believed the veteran tackle would be a positive addition to their offensive line, but they never got a chance to find out if that was the case.

Gilbert tore his ACL before the start of the regular season and missed the entire year while on injured reserve. Gilbert was also limited to 12 games over his final two seasons with the Steelers, but the run of bad health doesn’t have the soon-to-be 32-year-old thinking that he’s close to the end of the line.

“I knew that wasn’t the way I wanted to go out, especially coming off a disappointing year before,” Gilbert said, via the Cardinals’ website. “I had every thought to come back and reclaim that top right tackle spot. That did a lot of damage to me, but I still know I have a lot ahead of me. I don’t want to hang it up too soon. I know what type of player I am.”

Gilbert isn’t under contract for 2020 and three years of injuries make it unlikely the Cardinals or anyone else is guaranteeing him any kind of role for next season. If he can stay healthy, though, the former Pittsburgh starter could find his way back onto the field.