Report: Anthony Lynn’s extension is for one year through 2021

When Anthony Lynn’s contract extension was reported earlier this month, it was billed as a multi-years extension. It apparently isn’t.

Eric Williams of ESPN reports that Lynn signed a one-year contract extension. That puts Lynn with the team only through 2021 as he was entering the final year of his deal he received after taking the job in 2017.

Lynn is 26-22 in three seasons with the Chargers, finishing 5-11 in 2019.

The Chargers, who move into their new SoFi Stadium in 2020, face many questions this offseason.

They are keeping offensive coordinator Shane Steichen but moving on from quarterback Philip Rivers. And running back Melvin Gordon, tight end Hunter Henry and defensive back Adrian Phillips are among the Chargers scheduled to hit free agency.