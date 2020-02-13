Ron Rivera having charity yard sale for all his old Panthers stuff

Getty Images

Ron Rivera is taking a page from Bud Grant.

Or at least cleaning out his garage before he moves.

Via Joe Marusak of the Charlotte Observer, the Washington head coach is hosting a yard sale Saturday, getting rid of all his old Panthers gear accumulated in nine years coaching there.

The sale will be hosted by and benefit the Humane Society of Charlotte, which was one of Rivera’s pet charities (pun absolutely intended) there.

The sale will mostly feature team-issued clothing and memorabilia, and Rivera and his wife Stephanie will also appear to take pictures and sign autographs.

“The Rivera family has been an invaluable partner to HSC over the last 9 years,” Humane Society vice president of philanthropy Donna Stucker said in a statement. “We’re sad to see them go, but are excited for their family’s new adventure and thankful for their help raising donations for HSC and serving as honorary chairpersons for the We Are Family Capital Campaign.”

Since Rivera has a new source of licensed apparel in Washington now, it’s good to see him put the old stuff to a good cause.