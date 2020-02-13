Ryan Grigson working as consultant to Browns again

Getty Images

New Browns General Manager Andrew Berry has brought in a familiar face for front office advice.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Browns have added former Colts G.M. Ryan Grigson in an “advisory and consulting role.”

The two worked together in Berry’s first stint with the Browns, as Grigson was under the title “senior personnel executive” in 2017.

Grigson also was with the Seahawks in 2018 as a consultant, as he tried to distance himself from the arson he committed in Indianapolis; as some bad free agency choices when he was G.M. there (2012-16) wasted the cheap contract years of quarterback Andrew Luck.