Steelers G.M.: “All signs are good” for Ben Roethlisberger

The Steelers held it together longer than most teams would have without their star quarterback last year, but they know this year’s chances hinge on Ben Roethlisberger‘s health.

At least they’re getting good signs now.

According to Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert said Roethlisberger will get another check-up on his surgically repaired elbow in Los Angeles next Friday, but the prognosis is positive.

“All signs are good,” Colbert said. “We’re hopeful he can make a complete recovery.”

Colbert didn’t get into specifics of the procedure — particularly whether it was Tommy John surgery performed last September — but said they were confident he’d return to form.

“We don’t think he’s at the end of the road,” Colbert said.

Roethlisberger will turn 38 in March, so the checkup next week will be one the Steelers are monitoring closely, as they plot their future.