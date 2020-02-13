Tim Tebow not done giving baseball a shot

Getty Images

Tim Tebow hasn’t played in an NFL regular season game in 2012, so it seems safe to say his football days are done. But he’s still playing baseball, and not ready to hang up the spikes.

Mets spring training will open next week, and Tebow will be there, still attempting to prove he belongs in his second professional sport.

“I want to be remembered for being someone who goes after what he believes in,” Tebow told USA Today. “Someone who isn’t afraid to show what’s on their heart.”

When Tebow signed with the Mets in 2016, he hadn’t played baseball since his junior year in high school, 11 years earlier. Given that long layoff, he has accomplished a lot as a minor leaguer, advancing to Triple-A. He’s a better baseball player than most people expected him to be when he began pursuing it professionally.

But Tebow is 32 years old and had a batting average of just .163 last year, with four home runs and 98 strikeouts. It’s safe to say that Triple-A is as far as his baseball career is going to go.