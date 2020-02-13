Weston Richburg expects to complete rehab before training camp

Getty Images

49ers center Weston Richburg‘s season didn’t end the way he wanted. He didn’t get to play in Super Bowl LIV, watching as his team lost to the Chiefs.

Richburg underwent offeseason surgery on his left quadriceps a year ago. He returned in time to play the first 13 games but tore a patellar tendon in the 49ers’ victory over the Saints.

“Should be back in training camp,” Richburg told Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I’ll miss the offseason stuff, but training camp should be a go.”

Richburg is home in Texas, where he will spend two weeks with family before heading back to Santa Clara. He would rather be training than rehabbing.

“It sucks, but I’m a firm believer that God doesn’t make mistakes, so I have to trust in that,” Richburg said. “It really is what it is, the situation. Got to make the best of it.”