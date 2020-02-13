Zac Taylor: Bengals “focused on building a winning culture”

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 13, 2020, 6:07 AM EST
Bengals coach Zac Taylor wrote a letter to Bengals season ticket holders, and it said a lot of the things it seems Joe Burrow wants to hear.

Mostly, it was rah-rah stuff designed to make the regular customers feel good about their investment, but given the recent comments from the projected No. 1 overall pick, it’s easy to cast them as a sales pitch to one guy in particular as well.

“It’s a new year and we are focused on building a winning culture that creates excitement for Bengals fans,” the letter began, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We’re officially ‘On the Clock’ for the 2020 NFL Draft and have a lot of draft capital that can improve our team. It starts with the No. 1 overall pick and we will be looking for a player that can elevate this team and help us win immediately. We will also add key pieces throughout the draft as we pick first in every round.

“There is going to be a lot of excitement when NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces our first pick on April 23, and we want to see that enthusiasm continue all the way through the season.”

Then came the pleas to please buy tickets so they could have a home field advantage, and some more sales pitch.

Now, it’s unclear whether the LSU quarterback is trying to send the Bengals a signal, though his father insists that’s not what’s happening.

But when former Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer said the Bengals weren’t serious about winning Super Bowls, then, Burrow hired Carson’s brother Jordan Palmer to train him, and then Burrow himself said he wanted to play for a team “committed to winning Super Bowls,” it’s not hard to connect dots. Then came former Bengals wideout T.J. Houshmandzadeh, who is also working with Burrow and the younger Palmer, saying they weren’t disparaging the Bengals but that they should “strongly consider” any gigantic trade offers they might get.

It could be nothing.

But it’s worth noting that Taylor’s letter seems to address what remains a valid question about a franchise that hasn’t won a playoff game since the 1990 season, a question Burrow seems to want to know the answer to.

6 responses to “Zac Taylor: Bengals “focused on building a winning culture”

  1. A winning culture? That’s funny. I guess nobody told him that his owner could care less if they win or not. His owner would spend the bare minimum of the salary cap and pocket the rest of the money himself. There’s a reason the NFL has a salary cap floor–Mike Brown.

  2. Miami flip spots with them and take Burrow. Then Cincy will take Herbert
    Miami gives Cincy the 18th pick also

  5. Zac Taylor aka “Opie” is a little early and late with his comments. . Late as he should have stated that when he first took the job a year ago. Early as with the record he has established last year I would think drafting players and getting some talent in the organization would be the first priority. Building a winner takes time and boy will the Bungles need that.

  6. As long as the mike brown family own the team
    only expect shrewd/savvy business and legal decisions
    that cost taxpayers more money and nickel and dime personnel
    decisions.

    No offensive line.
    No quality tight end talent
    No quality #2 wide receiver
    No quality #3 wide receiver

    32nd ranked RUSH Defense in the nfl
    No depth at linebacker
    Thinning secondary

    Oh… but… it’s all Andy Dalton and Marvin Lewis fault.
    Yeah, right.

