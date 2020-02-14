Broncos not sending assistant coaches to Scouting Combine

Getty Images

The Underwear Olympics will have fewer judges this year.

The Broncos aren’t sending their assistant coaches, according to ESPN.com.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio will attend. He told ESPN.com that the assistant coaches’ time will be better spent studying draft prospects on film. Which underscores the reality that the pre-draft made-for-TV workouts are more about the ultimate reality show than they are about showing teams who the best football players are.

Because the prospect interviews are recorded, assistants can study those later. In theory, they also could participate via FaceTime or similar technology.

The move has an incidental cash savings by reducing the team’s travel delegation.

The primary value of the Scouting Combine continues to be the centralized medical examinations. As the event grew, workouts and interviews were added and then it became a bigger and bigger media event and it’s now one of the NFL’s three primary offseason tentpoles.

It will be interesting to see whether the league discourages teams from sending smaller delegations, since the league relies on the Combine continuing to be perceived as a bigger and bigger deal. If the teams don’t view it that way, why should the fans?