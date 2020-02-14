Cardinals G.M. Steve Keim pleased to have support of his boss

Getty Images

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said earlier this week that General Manager Steve Keim deserves credit for getting the team moving in the right direction.

Keim is more than happy to accept the credit from his boss.

“It’s always good to have support from your boss,” Keim said on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, via the team website. “This business comes with that pressure. That’s what I’ve done the past few years. You have to look at it and embrace that pressure. This job isn’t for everybody. Hopefully, I do a good enough job, and have thick enough skin, to not take it personal. . . .It’s my job to make it better. It’s a results-based business, and I get that.”

Support for Keim is not universal in Arizona. He has received his share of criticism from media and fans.

The Cardinals are 57-53-2 in the regular season in Keim’s seven seasons as G.M. and 1-2 in the postseason. They reached the NFC Championship Game in 2015 but are only 23-39-2 with no playoff berths the past four seasons.

In 2019, though, the Cardinals produced the NFL offensive rookie of the year in Kyler Murray and had a defensive player of the year runner-up in Chandler Jones.

“Through the good and bad that has happened here, I truly believe in my heart that the next chapter is going to be the best of all,” Keim said. “So I hope the fans are excited and are ready for this ride.”

No matter what anyone thinks of the job Keim has done in Arizona, the only person’s opinion who matters is Bidwill. And Bidwill has his G.M.’s back for now.