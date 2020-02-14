Cardinals have started talking to Patrick Peterson about a new contract

Getty Images

Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson has expressed a desire to leave Arizona at points in the past, but he closed the 2019 season by saying that he wants to remain with the team for the final year of his current contract.

Talks are underway to extend his stay a little while longer. During an appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7 on Friday, General Manager Steve Keim said that the Cardinals would like Peterson to spend the rest of his career with the team and that they’ve started talks on a contract extension that would go beyond 2020.

Peterson missed the first six games of last season while serving a suspension and had a rough go of it in his first weeks back, but his play improved over time and Keim said he expects the veteran to pick up where he left off.

“When you look at the body of work last year, he’d be the first to tell you he didn’t play up to expectations,” Keim said, via the team’s website. “The last three games he played excellent, the way we expected him to play. I think he’s got a chip on his shoulder and I think he’s going to come back with a vengeance.”

An extension would be an affirmation of that feeling as well as the Cardinals’ belief Peterson will continue playing at a high level for more than the next 12 months.