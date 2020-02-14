Chan Gailey’s Miami offense might look a lot like the Jets 2015 offense

Getty Images

Chan Gailey last ran an offense four seasons ago.

Gailey, 68, has not talked to the media since Brian Flores lured Gailey out of retirement, leaving everyone to guess at what the Dolphins will look like.

Gailey, though, coached Ryan Fitzpatrick with the Bills and the Jets, which at least makes it an educated guess.

“I would venture, let’s look at old film,” Dolphins quarterback Jake Rudock said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “That’s the best way to get a grasp for it.”

Fitzpatrick’s most successful season came with Gailey as the offensive coordinator with the Jets in 2015 when he threw for 3,905 yards and 31 touchdowns. The Jets finished 10th in total offense and 11th in scoring that season.

“I know that Fitz loves [Gailey], so that’s good enough for me,” said Rudock, who spent last season on the team’s practice squad.

Fitzpatrick has committed to a 16th season, with the Dolphins expected to draft a quarterback whom the veteran quarterback can groom to replace him eventually.