Chiefs agree to continue holding training camp at Missouri Western State University

Getty Images

The Chiefs reaffirmed their relationship with Missouri Western State University on Valentine’s Day.

Training camp has been held at the school, which is in St. Joseph, Missouri, since 2010 and the Chiefs announced that they have reached agreement on a deal that will extend their stay through at least 2022. There is an option for two more years included in the agreement.

“Missouri Western is elated to welcome the champions back home to our campus,” school president Mark Wilson said in a statement. “Working together with the Chiefs over the past decade has clearly been beneficial for the club, the university, our community partners and the state of Missouri.”

The announcement includes word of new seating areas being built for fans attending training camp practices and other renovations to the facilities housing Chiefs players, coaches and staff during camp.