Chris Jones got under Tom Brady’s skin by calling him old

Getty Images

When the Chiefs played the Patriots during the regular season, Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady were seen getting in each other’s faces. Jones said this week that he was proud to get under Brady’s skin, and did so in part by calling him old.

Jones said on Pardon My Take that getting under a quarterback’s skin is part of the way he plays the game, and with Brady, that means referencing his age.

“If he on the ground, you call him an old-ass motherf–ker. Or, ‘Get your old ass up.’ [Or], ‘You need to f–king retire,’” Jones said, via CBS Boston. “Brady got up so f–king fast, that’s the quickest I’ve ever seen Brady move.”

Jones felt that Brady’s reaction showed that Jones’ words worked.

“Brady is a good guy. He cussed me out, but I loved it. But that’s the first time I’ve ever seen Brady cuss a D-lineman out. So obviously I was doing something right,” Jones said.

Brady, who turns 43 in August, will only hear more talk about how old he is next season. And he won’t like it one bit.