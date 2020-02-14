James Hurst suspended four games

Getty Images

The Ravens will be without offensive lineman James Hurst for the start of the 2020 season.

The team announced on Friday afternoon that Hurst has been suspended for the first four games of the year. Hurst violated the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Hurst will be able to participate in offseason work, training camp and preseason games before the suspension goes into effect ahead of Week One.

Hurst appeared in every game for the Ravens last season and made a pair of starts at left tackle when Ronnie Stanley was out of the lineup. He started 42 games at different spots on the line over his first five seasons, but he won’t be able to add to that total right off the bat in 2020.