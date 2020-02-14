Joe Schobert would love to stay with Browns, “but you never know”

Getty Images

Linebacker Joe Schobert has played for three head coaches during his four years in the NFL and he’ll be playing for a fourth during the 2020 season.

The question is whether he will be getting to know his fourth head coach since joining the Browns or if he’ll be acquainting himself with both a new coach and a new team. Schobert is set for unrestricted free agency after starting 45 games over the last three seasons and said he’d like to stick around, but talks haven’t gotten going yet.

“We have to see where it goes, see where it leads,” Schobert said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “If both sides can reach can an agreement that would be great. I would love that but you never know. As of now, I haven’t heard anything.”

Schobert had 133 tackles, two sacks and four interceptions for the Browns last season.