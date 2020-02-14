Ravens will release Tony Jefferson

Getty Images

The Ravens are set to kick off their offseason moves by saying farewell to one of their veteran safeties.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is releasing Tony Jefferson. Jefferson was signed for a salary of $7 million with a cap hit of over $11.6 million and the move will clear $7 million of that cap space for 2020.

Jefferson went down for the season with a torn ACL in Week Five and missed the rest of the season. Chuck Clark took over as a starter and recently signed a three-year contract extension with the team that signaled Jefferson might be moving on this offseason.

Last season was Jefferson’s third with the Ravens. He started all 35 game he played in Baltimore, but may have to wait until he can show he’s healthy enough to get back on the field before finding another landing spot.