Report: Raiders stadium could open with Barcelona-Real Madrid

Getty Images

The new NFL stadium in Las Vegas could open with one of the great rivalries in sports.

And that doesn’t have anything to do with the Raiders or anyone else in the AFC West.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, negotiations are underway to bring the International Champions Cup preseason soccer tournament to Allegiant Stadium, which could mean Spanish soccer titans Barcelona and Real Madrid could be the first game there.

The Raiders are slated to play a couple of preseason games in their new home as well, and UNLV has a game against Cal on Aug. 29.

While European soccer teams often treat preseason games with the same urgency their football counterparts do, the biggest stars will usually show up, and occasionally play a bit. So even if it’s not a true El Clasico, it’s a more fitting opening for a flashy new building than an NFL preseason game.