Titans raising ticket prices for 2020

Fresh off their appearance in the AFC Championship Game, the Titans are raising ticket prices for 2020.

The cost of lower bowl seats will increase 10 percent, a year after the team raised them 15 percent, according to Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com.

The loge, club and upper levels will average 2 percent price increases, according to Kuharsky.

The Titans, though, had several years of low or no price hikes until 2019, and ticket prices for Nissan Stadium ranked 25th in the NFL.

The regular-season home schedule features the Browns, Steelers, Bills, Bears, and Lions in addition to AFC South rivals Colts, Texans and Jaguars. The schedule will be revealed this spring.

The Titans’ games against the Steelers, Bears and Bills are considered premium games and will cost roughly $6 to $20 more than the other games.

Nissan Stadium seats 69,143.