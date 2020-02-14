Washington officially cuts Paul Richardson, Josh Norman, two others

Getty Images

Washington announced the release of four players Friday, making the departures of cornerback Josh Norman and receiver Paul Richardson Jr. official.

Norman, 32, saw his defensive snap count drop from 100 percent in 2018 to 53 percent in 2019 as he landed in the team’s doghouse. He was scheduled to make $12 million in salary in 2020.

He spent four seasons in Washington without a Pro Bowl and only seven interceptions.

Richardson, 27, was due to make $6.5 million this year.

He caught only 48 passes in 17 games over two seasons, but made nearly $17 million to do so.

Washington also cut defensive back Kenny Ladler and defensive end Chris Odom.

Ladler played only one game in 2019 but saw action on 70 defensive snaps and 21 on special teams. He has appeared in six career games with Washington and five games for other teams.

Odom played four games in 2019 and made two sacks, seven tackles and a forced fumble.